Joan Kuniko Ota Kawase, age 83, passed away on November 19, 2023, from pancreatic cancer surgery complications. She is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Francis Kawase; son, John (Hiroko); daughters, Theresa (Larry) Rovira, Jennifer (Dennis Cuya) Kawase, Kristina (Hubert Wong) Kawase; she is also survived by nine grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; sister, Ellen (Wayne) Takagishi; sister-in-law, Nancy Ota; predeceased by her brother, Michael Ota; as well as her extended family and friends.

Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 26, at St. Anthony Mary Claret. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, January 27, at St. Angela Merici.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441