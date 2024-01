The L.A. Daiku chorale held its new year’s concert on Jan. 7 at the Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo, drawing raves from the the sellout audience.

The vocalists and orchestra performed original selections from conductor and composer Jeffrey Bernstein’s “Dreams of Japan,” as well as Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.

The program featured soloists (pictured from left) baritone Eric Werner, tenor Amador Solis, mezzo-soprano Cristina Hernandez and soprano Belinda Lau.

Photos by TOMOKO NAGAI/Rafu Shimpo