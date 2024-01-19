Officers and security stand outside of Nijiya Market in Little Tokyo. (PETER YOON/Rafu Shimpo)

LITTLE TOKYO, LOS ANGELES

By PETER YOON, Rafu Digital Editor

A Little Tokyo shooting sparked panic in the heart of Japanese Villa Plaza this afternoon.

According to LAPD officers, two individuals who knew one another got into an argument and one fired a single shot inside Nijiya Market.

Paramedics transport a man believed to be a victim of a shooting Friday inside the Nijiya Market in Japanese Village Plaza. At least one other person was injured as bystanders scattered following the shooting. (PETER YOON/Rafu Shimpo)

One victim was injured but remained conscious as they were taken by paramedics. The LAPD Central Division Twitter page confirmed that the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Central Division can confirm that victim suffering a gun shot wound was transported to a local hospital. Officers are currently at scene investigating the circumstances. https://t.co/PIekfgubsx — LAPD Central Division (@LAPDCentral) January 19, 2024

A woman was also injured after falling while fleeing into Tokyo Japanese Outlet, their condition is unknown.

LAPD officers are searching the area in and around Little Tokyo for a white male who reportedly fired the gunshot.

Business owners and employees in Japanese Village Plaza recounted the panic after the Little Tokyo shooting.

“We usually have a shield up so we just saw people starting to run and a few people ran in.,” said Rumi of Mitsuru Cafe which is only a few feet away from Nijiya Market where the shooting occurred.

An employee of Maruya Ramen placed a barricade to deter unknowing visitors from entering the Japanese Village Plaza.

“I saw from the window that people were ducked down and running. I remember last year the same thing happened, and I thought ‘Oh my god, gunshots again,” said the Maruya employee.

“We tried to bring as many people in as possible and closed the door. After that I heard the police were coming and some people didn’t know what was going on, so I told them ‘don’t come in, go back’ and I put the bar across so they didn’t come in.”

A commenter on the Rafu Shimpo Instagram shared their gratitude to the owners of Make Asobi. “Thank you to the owners of Make Asobi right next door for letting us hide in the back of the store, the owner was also very brave and put herself in danger to lock the front doors and afterwards check if the coast was clear. Thank you so much.”

A similar situation occurred in July of last year when two armed suspects pursued by LAPD fled through Japanese Village Plaza.

