Karen Ito Edgerton, Ph.D., 76, Detroit-born Sansei, lifelong Bruin, professor, researcher, and trailblazer for UCLA Asian American Studies, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2023.

Predeceased by her husband, Robert Edgerton, she is survived by her sister, Robbie Ito (Leland) Rorex; nephew, Robert (Allison), and their three children, Clark, Brooke, and Locke: niece, LeighAnn; partner, Lee Young; and by many other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at Fukui Mortuary on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 11 a.m. To help with the planning, please request RSVP information at DrItoMemorial@gmail.com if you would be attending the service and the luncheon that follows.

Please, no flowers or koden. If you would like to make a gift, donations can be made in Karen’s name to: The UCLA Foundation for the Robert Edgerton Endowed Graduate Student Award Fund #82315E and send it to: UCLA College of Letters and Science, 1309 Murphy Hall, Box 951413, Los Angeles, CA 90095.

Online donation link:

https://giving.ucla.edu/campaign/Donate.aspx?SiteNum=210

(Select: Robert Edgerton Endowed Graduate Fellowship)

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441