The Little Tokyo Business Association hosted a reception Sunday at the Miyako Hotel, in celebration of Nikkei soccer coaches and players.

On hand for the event was Jun Endo, one of Japan’s leading female players and Angel City FC star.

Above: Endo (center) is joined by Moriano Imaizumi and Mami Yamaguchi of the Washington Spirit; Masaki Hemmi of the Chicago Red Stars; and Shigeyoshi “Sugar” Shinohara, coach for the USC women’s team.