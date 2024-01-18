The Little Tokyo Historical Society’s 2024 Shinnenkai (New Year’s luncheon) will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 11:30 a.m. to around 2 p.m. at Señor Fish, 155 S. Main St. at Second Street, to the rear of the LAPD headquarters building.

A variety of freshly made tacos, salad, chips, fruit juices and dessert will be served. A fee of $25 per person will be collected at the door.

If you are interested in Little Tokyo’s history and future, come meet others who are also history buffs and passionate about the unique cultural neighborhood. LTHS is dedicated to preserving and sharing the multi-faceted history of the 140-year-old evolving community. All are welcome to attend this casual event to learn about the all-volunteer organization and the activities planned for 2024.

Only street parking at the restaurant, but Metro’s Historic Broadway Station is one block west and there is ample parking throughout Little Tokyo.

RSVP by Wedneday, Jan. 31, at littletokyohs@gmail.com. Questions are welcome.