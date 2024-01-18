The recent news of Shohei Ohtani signing with the Dodgers has already resulted in at least two new murals in Los Angeles County. Pictured above is a mural at Oceanview Liquor, 3232 Manhattan Ave. in Hermosa Beach, created by artist Gustavo Zermeño Jr. Ohtani, wearing a Dodgers cap, is joined by Drew Doughty and Dustin Brown of the Kings along with fellow Dodger Mookie Betts. “Win for Vin” is written at the top, a reference to the late Dodgers play-by-play announcer Vin Scully. The other mural is at Prociety, a sports merchandise store located at 1501 S. Main St. in Downtown L.A.’s Fashion District. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)