A man leaves flowers at the gated entrance to the Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park on Jan. 22, 2023, as a memorial began to grow for the victims of the mass shooting that happened the night before inside the club. (MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo)

MONTEREY PARK — The City of Monterey Park invites the community to join together for a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the tragic events that took place on Jan. 21, 2023.

The vigil, scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m. at Monterey Park City Hall, 320 W. Newmark Ave., invites community members to stand together in unity and support one another. The event will provide a space for reflection and healing while honoring the memory of the victims of the Jan. 21 shooting and standing together against violence.

The city will also convene a private roundtable on “Hope and Healing” earlier in the day, bringing together invited community leaders and advocates to discuss strategies for fostering resilience and support within the community and preventing similar tragedies in the future. The roundtable event is by invitation only.

Acknowledging the stress and difficulty surrounding the approaching one-year mark, the MPK Hope Resiliency Center, located at Sierra Vista Community Center, 311 N. Rural Dr., Monterey Park, CA 91755, is a comprehensive resource dedicated to promoting mental health and well-being. The center provides a variety of services, including counseling, support groups, and educational programs tailored to address the unique needs of individuals and families affected by the Jan. 21 tragedy.

MPK Hope is supported by a collaborative effort of several organizations led by Chinatown Service Center and working together with a shared commitment to facilitating the healing and rebuilding process.

Services offered by MPK Hope include trauma-informed counseling sessions, workshops on coping strategies, and support groups for individuals and families navigating the aftermath of the Jan. 21 incident. MPK Hope provides compassionate support and help to the community on the path to healing. For more information and resources, visit www.mpkhope.com or call (626) 609-3399.

For more information about the candlelight vigil, visit www.montereypark.ca.gov/jan21vigil.