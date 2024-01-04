The victim was attacked near the El Camino College gymnasium building. (KTLA5)

Rafu Wire Service and Staff Reports

TORRANCE — A man arrested in connection with a sledgehammer attack on a woman at El Camino College in Torrance is set to be arraigned next month on a murder charge, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Dec. 28.

Jeffery Davis, 40, described as an unhoused individual, is charged with murder involving the Christmas Eve attack, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Davis is being held without bail while awaiting arraignment on Jan. 17 in Department 4 at the Torrance Courthouse, 825 Maple Ave.

The attack in the 16000 block of Crenshaw Boulevard near Manhattan Beach Boulevard, which was captured on surveillance video, was reported just after 7 a.m. on Dec. 24, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The victim, initially described as an Asian woman in her 60s, was taken to a hospital, where she died the following day. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office later identified her as Junko Ellen Hanafusa, 65, and listed the cause of death as blunt force head trauma. According to online records, she lived on Faysmith Avenue in Torrance.

An investigation by the El Camino College Police Department and Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau led to Davis’ arrest near the campus, authorities said. It was unclear what motivated the attack.

Anyone with information regarding the killing is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

The Sheriff’s Department said that Hanafusa was walking her dog on campus and collecting recyclables when she was attacked.

Neighbors described Hanafusa as a kind person. One woman named Ilka told NBC4 News that they were neighbors for more than 20 years.

“I have no idea what kind of person could do such atrocious things to her,” she said. “We don’t know the details but we know that we lost a very, very kind soul and we’re going to miss her awfully.”

Another neighbor, Leslie Andersen, said, “Very sweet, very gentle soul. Very loving. She’d pass out Christmas presents to people on Christmas. Just really, really nice lady.”

Hanafusa’s dog, who remained by her side throughout the incident, was adopted by one of the neighbors.

LinkedIn listed a Junko Hanafusa as a staff accounting manager at G&K Management Co. Inc. in Culver City. She joined the company in January 1985.