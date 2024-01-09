Manzanar National Historic Site’s Visitor Center (NPS)

INDEPENDENCE — The Visitor Center at Manzanar National Historic Site will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 18-19, and Thursday and Friday, Jan. 25-26.

Normal Visitor Center hours are Thursday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The interpretive exhibits inside the Block 14 barracks and the mess hall will remain open and accessible seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. The grounds, including the 3.2 mile driving tour road, are open daily during daylight hours.

This extended closure will allow staff to install an exhibit, attend to much-needed deep cleaning, and bring new staff on board.

For the up-to-date hours and conditions at Manzanar National Historic Site, refer to https://www.nps.gov/manz/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.

Manzanar National Historic Site is located at 5001 Highway 395, six miles south of Independence and nine miles north of Lone Pine.