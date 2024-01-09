Keiko Ikeda

The Little Tokyo Parkinson’s Support Group at Union Church will be holding their first monthly meeting of the year on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Union Church of Los Angeles, 401 E. Third St. in Little Tokyo.

Meetings are usually held on the fourth Saturday of the month, but due to church schedules this meeting will be on the third Saturday.

The guest speaker will be Dr. Keiko Ikeda, a clinical psychologist with over 40 years of experience, who practiced in the Little Tokyo area. She graduated in 1983 and specializes in depression, insomnia, schizophrenia, sleep disorders, bipolar disorders, and ADD/ADHD. She is bilingual in English and Japanese.

Little Tokyo Parkinson’s Support Group welcomes members, their family, and friends, and any interested individuals, to attend. For more information, contact the church at (213) 629-3876, Yoko Kawaguchi at (626) 571-1796, or Lorraine Arakaki at (626) 282-7366.