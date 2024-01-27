TORRANCE — A district candidate forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Toyota Meeting Hall, 3330 Civic Center Dr. in Torrance.

The following candidates in the March 5 election have been invited:

District 2: Dr. Andrew Lee, Bridgett Lewis (incumbent)

District 4: Sharon Kalani (incumbent), Kousha Modanlou

District 6: Jeremy Gerson, Jack Walser, Tony Yeh

District-specific forums are also scheduled:

District 2: Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Bert Lynn Middle School Multipurpose Room/Cafeteria, 5038 Halison St. Sponsors: Southwood HOA and West Torrance HOA

District 4: Thursday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Torrance Women’s Club, 1422 Engracia Ave. Sponsor: Old Torrance Neighborhood Association

District 6: Monday, Feb. 19, from 7 to 8 p.m. at Alta Loma Park Meeting Room, 26126 Delos Dr. Sponsor: Hillside Neighborhood Association

In 2018, the Torrance City Council adopted an ordinance establishing by-district elections for City Council offices and approved an election calendar for the newly created districts.

Previously, each councilmember was elected for an at-large four-year term, which means they were allowed to live anywhere in the city. However, when their terms expire, they will be required to live within the boundaries of the district that is on the ballot during that election in order for them to be able to run for a four-year term to that City Council district seat.

The City of Torrance Charter Section 510 states that general municipal elections shall be held on the same day as the statewide direct primary election in even-numbered years. March 3, 2020 was the first district election and Districts 2, 4, and 6 were introduced in April 2020. The second district election was June 7, 2022 and Districts 1, 3, and 5 were introduced in July 2022.

Now that all six districts have been introduced, the City Council is composed of six councilmembers who each live in and represent one of the established districts and one mayor, who remains elected at-large.

For more information, including a link to find your district, go to: www.torranceca.gov/government/city-clerk/election-information