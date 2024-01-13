Joan Kuniko Ota Kawase passed away on Nov. 19 following complications from surgery for pancreatic cancer. She was 83.

Last August, Kawase was honored by the Nisei Week Foundation with its Pioneer Spirit Award for her contributions to the Southern California Japanese American community.

She served as a president and board member of So-Phis, coordinating their annual fashion show. She was a long-time member of the SELANOCO (Southeast L.A.-North Orange County) Chapter of the JACL and also worked with Nanka Kanagawa Kenjinkai on its award-winning kazari for the Tanabata Festival.

During World War II, Kawase was incarcerated at the Poston camp in Arizona. The family relocated and began farming in Huntington Beach.

Through her work on the farm, she discovered her passion of taking advantage of opportunities as they presented themselves. Throughout her youth, Kawase was the class treasurer, softball team captain, Girls Athletic Association president, member of the OC Jays, and member of the Japanese American Citizen League youth group.

Kawase pursued a degree in education at UCLA, where she was a Bruin Belle and a founding member of the Theta Kappa Phi sorority, providing Japanese American women the opportunity to participate in sorority life. After marrying Frank Kawase in 1962, she relocated to Boston and completed her degree at Boston University.

After returning to California and settling in Brea, Kawase continued her work as an advocate for education and cultural preservation. At the request of the Brea director of recreation and parks, she started a low-cost preschool and a summer day camp, both of which are still in operation to this day.

As a credentialed teacher, Kawase had an 23-year teaching career at St. Anthony Claret Grammar School. In addition to her passion for education, she was also involved with the Rotary Club of Brea and helped in the development of a 30-unit low-cost senior housing project called Breal. She also voluteered many hours for the BreaFest and Brea Arts and Craft Show, as a Girl Scout leader, and at her children’s schools.

Predeceased by her brother, Michael Ota, she is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Francis Kawase; son, John (Hiroko); daughters, Theresa (Larry) Rovira, Jennifer (Dennis Cuya) Kawase, and Kristina (Hubert Wong) Kawase; she is also survived by nine grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; sister, Ellen (Wayne) Takagishi; and sister-in-law, Nancy Ota; as well as her extended family and friends.

Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Jan. 26, at St. Anthony Mary Claret. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27, at St. Angela Merici.