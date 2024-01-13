Alan Nishio speaks during a NCRR trip to Washington, D.C. in 1987 to lobby members of Congress.

By MIYA IWATAKI and KATHY MASAOKA for NCRR

NCRR: National Coalition for Redress/Reparations (founded 1980)

NCRR: Nikkei for Civil Rights and Redress (name revised 2000)

On Wednesday, Dec. 27, Alan Nishio passed away at home, surrounded by love and his family. Alan played a fundamental role in NCRR’s history, and he will remain a vital part of its legacy. NCRR is deeply saddened by his loss.

We knew Alan as a family man: loving husband, father, grandparent, who cared for his parents and sister. NCRR was the community family he helped found, grew with and helped grow.

He brought so much to our organization. He was clear-sighted. Armed with a public administration background and innate insight, he had the amazing ability to help a group (e.g. NCRR) with myriad ideas, opinions, and personalities develop cohesive plans of action.

He was very goal-oriented; able to cut through complex issues and challenges, and develop group consensus – when it seemed near impossible. He was a communicator who had the ability to talk to people at all levels. He would charm Issei, be persuasive with Nisei, go toe-to-toe with legislators and government officials. Young people loved him – the Youth Whisperer.

He had leadership skills, and was instrumental in transitioning LTPRO (Little Tokyo People’s Rights Organization) towards redress where it became a vital part of LACCOR (Los Angeles Community Coalition on Redress and Reparations), the forerunner to NCRR.

He was articulate, sharp, intelligent. A highly sought-after speaker who could have easily run for political office, but chose to be close to the community. As his wife Yvonne emphasized, “He was crystal clear that it was not the single voice that was important – it was building the community voice. Always the community.”

Alan Nishio was NCRR’s family. These are some memories from NCRR members:

Kathy Masaoka: Alan could speak with ease to almost anyone from Issei who lived at Tokyo Towers to Nikkei Congress members. As Jim Matsuoka observed, different NCRR members brought needed skills to the work and Alan’s was his organizational abilities, which kept all of us moving together.

It was surprising to later learn that he too doubted that we could actually win but felt he needed to keep fighting for the Issei who would press an envelope into his hand with $2 and $5 in it. Alan and I were co-chairs during an intense time as the legislation gained support in Congress, and although we would bump heads over Alan’s justified desire to move things along versus my emphasis on more group process, it was a good balance.

Kay Ochi: That which I find most memorable about Alan Nishio was how passionately he pursued change for our community. I believe that his sense of righteous anger about the injustices perpetrated on Japanese Americans manifested in his steely determination to fight for redress and reparations in the 1980s.

He continued to work for benefits to the Little Tokyo community and the broader Los Angeles community. He did this with his keen intellect, administrative skills, his winning smile and wonderfully warm personality. The sparkle in his eyes reflected his genuine love of community and the work that he dedicated his life to.

Alan Nishio (center) at the book launch for “NCRR: The Grassroots Struggle for Japanese American Redress and Reparations” in 2018 at the JACCC. (Photo by Susie Ling)

Miya Iwataki: I first worked with Alan Nishio in 1967 at the USC Center for Social Action; and developed friendship with Alan and Yvonne over many home-cooked dinners. Alan’s unique public administration skills brought focus in NCRR’s grassroots organizing, helped navigated the layered and complex legislative struggle to win redress/reparations, and won respect from friend and foe alike.

But most important to me was his friendship, deep respect for his community, and the love he had for his wife Yvonne, daughters Angela and Mia, and grandchildren. He was a thinker, leader and teacher to the end; where he imparted invaluable lessons on living out our years gracefully and with meaning.

Richard Katsuda: Alan Nishio was the guy who was well-respected in so many arenas that he was able to utilize that respect to build campaigns — whether for Japanese American redress and reparations or to save Little Tokyo during the redevelopment days of the ’70s or to rebuild Little Tokyo through his stalwart leadership with Little Tokyo Service Center throughout his later years.

He was the one who was always on top of things and made sure everything moved smoothly and efficiently in NCRR. Alan was peerless in his ability to bring all kinds of people together to fight for justice and dignity for Japanese Americans.

Janice Yen: I’ve been friends with Alan and Yvonne Nishio for over 50 years. We shared carpooling duties to get our kids to swimming lessons and the many activities in Little Tokyo. Yvonne was the perfect partner for Alan. As busy as she was working and volunteering at the Little Friends preschool in Chinatown, she made time to bring their kids to NCRR events.

Alan was a natural leader, calm and informed, able to chair NCRR meetings at which three generations of Japanese Americans had much to say about their incarceration during World War II and their desire for proper redress. Alan made sure that decisions were made based on consensus, a key precept of NCRR. Alan was loved by all of us and we miss him so.

Kimi Maru: The thing I most admired about Alan was his positive outlook on life. He faced adversity with courage, grace, and tenacity. He shared his incredible knowledge with others until the end. And he always gave credit and gratitude to Yvonne. Rest in peace, Alan, you’re a hero.

Susan Hayase: I met Alan in 1980 with the formation of the NCRR. His reputation in the Asian American movement preceded him, and as a young person just starting out I deeply respected his commitment of more than a decade at that point. He was a fighter, a witty, friendly, poised, obviously very smart, strategically-minded individual who used everything he had in the service of the people. I wanted to walk down the same path. He showed that it was possible, and I felt included by him.

I have a vivid memory that’s a little untethered from time of me in a happi on a stage playing on a taiko with Alan in celebration of either the redress victory or something momentous. I feel deep gratitude to have known Alan, and I’ll also miss his warm presence.

Tom Izu: I had deep respect for Alan as someone who was not afraid to take initiative in figuring out ways to navigate difficult political terrain and to build new ways of getting things done in the service of the community. Always supportive and generous in sharing from his rich experience, his funny and warm demeanor bolstered my confidence to imagine new ways of organizing in San Jose Japantown.

He treated Susan and me like peers, which was deeply empowering. Over the years, post-redress, we’d soak up his wisdom either by arrangement or meeting at random in Little Tokyo when we were passing through. We miss Alan!

Above: Roy Nakano, Alan Nishio and Mike Murase testified on behalf of NCRR before the Commission on Wartime Relocation and Internment of Civilians during a hearing in Los Angeles in 1981. (Unity photo) Below: Nakano, Nishio and Murase in 2018. (Photo by Susie Ling)

Guy Aoki: The day before we lobbied Congress in July 1987, Alan Nishio, as our chair, joined the many dignitaries in giving us a pep talk, and with a smile, led us “into battle” to pass the redress bill.

Alan was an effective leader, able to reconcile differing viewpoints. A few years later, NCRR’s National Spokesperson Bert Nakano told me, “We’re trying to get Alan to run for the Assembly!” But he chose to keep his focus on helping the Japanese American community. And we’re the better for it.

Alan told me that when he was diagnosed with his rare type of cancer, he was given only two to five years to live. The fact that Alan survived for 17-18 years reminds us of what a fighter he was, both for his community and himself. It was an honor to know and serve with him.

June Hibino: Alan was both grounded in NCRR, which was working-class and grassroots-based, yet also influential with and respected by JA politicians, JACL, lawyers and academics. He was an articulate and steadfast leader who gave NCRR and all those fighting for redress, confidence in our struggle.

Each year I would bring yuzu marmalade and blood oranges from our Gardena tree, which Yvonne said Alan enjoyed, and our visits this past year were memorable and poignant.

Alan represented the best qualities of the Sansei generation – rooted in activism, fighting for justice and giving back to the community.