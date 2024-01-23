May 23, 1924 — December 28, 2023

Sachiye Shiraishi passed away at the age of 99 years, 7 months, and 5 days due to natural causes on December 28, 2023. She was predeceased by her husband, Akira Shiraishi, who passed at age 46, as well as her son, Gary Shiraishi, who was 49.

Sachiye led a long and fulfilling life with a love for video poker. She is survived by her eldest daughter, Anne Kaino (Kenny Kaino); her son, Kim Shiraishi; her youngest daughter, Lucy Lam; 2 grandsons, Glenn Kaino (Corey Lynn Calter) and Brian Kaino (Marie Kaino); 6 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter. Sachiye is deeply missed and forever loved.