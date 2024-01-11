The lead actors of “Beef” are Golden Globe winners and contenders for SAG and Emmy awards.

Rafu Wire Service and Staff Reports

The nominations for the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday with “Beef” recognized in three television categories.

For Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, Steven Yeun, who played Danny Cho in “Beef,” was nominated along with Matt Bomer for “Fellow Travelers,” Jon Hamm for “Fargo,” David Oyelowo for “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” and Tony Shaloub for “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie.”

For Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series, Ali Wong, who played Amy Lau in “Beef,” was nominated along with Uzo Aduba for “Painkiller,” Kathryn Hahn for “Tiny Beautiful Things,” Brie Larson for “Lessons in Chemistry” and Bel Powley for “A Small Light.”

Yeun and Wong won in their respective categories at the Golden Globes last weekend and are both Primetime Emmy nominees. Wong was also nominated for a Creative Arts Emmy for her voice-over work in “Tuca & Bertie.”

“Beef” was nominated for Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series along with “Ahsoka,” “Barry,” “The Last of Us” and “The Mandalorian.”

“Succession” led the television nominations with five, followed by “The Bear,” “The Last of Us” and “Ted Lasso” with four each.

In the movie categories, blockbusters “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” each scored four nods.

“Barbie,” whose cast includes Simu Liu as one of the Kens, was nominated for Cast in a Motion Picture along with “American Fiction,” “The Color Purple,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Oppenheimer.”

“John Wick: Chapter 4,” which features Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada and Rina Sawayama, was nominated for Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture along with “Barbie,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning.”

The SAG Awards are often considered by performers as being among the most cherished Hollywood honors because they are voted upon and awarded exclusively by other actors. The awards are also strong predictors of who will win on Oscar night.

SAG nominees for outstanding individual, cast and ensemble performances were announced on Instagram Live by Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani, while the nods for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles were announced by SAG Awards Committee members Jason George and Woody Schultz, with an introduction by SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher.

The awards will be presented Feb. 24 at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall and will stream live on Netflix.