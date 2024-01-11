A rally was held Dec. 10 outside Suehiro and the Little Tokyo/Arts District Metro Station to support Suehiro and oppose gentrification in Little Tokyo.

A “Last Day” rally will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 1:30 p.m. outside Suehiro Café, 337 E. First St. in Little Tokyo.

The organizers of the rally are Greater Los Angeles Chapter JACL, J-Town Action & Solidarity, and Save Our Seniors Network.

Established in 1972, the restaurant has been a fixture on First Street North since the 1980s, but was served an eviction notice months ago and closed its doors on Jan. 9. Kenji Suzuki — who opened a Downtown Suehiro DTLA restaurant at Fourth and Main, as well as Suehiro Mini Chinatown at 642 N. Broadway — agreed to vacate the First Street space on Jan. 16.