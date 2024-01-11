An Imagine Little Tokyo writing workshop will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, from 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

Join award-winning authors Susan Kiyo Ito (“I Would Meet You Anywhere”) and Naomi Hirahara (“Clark and Division,” “Evergreen”) for an interactive writing workshop. Participants will learn tips and get advice for writing short stories that they can submit to the 11th annual Imagine Little Tokyo short story contest.

Participants are also welcome to sign up for a Little Tokyo walking tour with Little Tokyo Historical Society members, preceding the workshop from 10 to 11 a.m. Separate sign ups are required.

Presented by Little Tokyo Historic Society in partnership with Discover Nikkei, the purpose of the Imagine Little Tokyo short story contest is to raise awareness of Little Tokyo through a creative story that takes place in the historic neighborhood. The story must be fictional and set in a current, past, or future Little Tokyo. The short story committee will be looking for stories that capture the spirit and sense of Little Tokyo.

The workshop, which will be presented in-person and virtually, is free but registration is required. Go to: https://www.janm.org/events/2024-01-13/imagine-little-tokyo-writing-workshop-susan-ito-and-naomi-hirahara