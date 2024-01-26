An ondo line makes its way between tables at the Terminal Islanders Club’s New Year’s luncheon Jan. 14 in Long Beach.

By TIM YUJI YAMAMOTO, Rafu Contributor

A group of approximately 120 guests attended the Terminal Islanders Club’s annual New Year’s luncheon to celebrate the Year of the Dragon on Jan. 14 at The Grand in Long Beach.

Terminal Islanders Club President June Miyamoto Donovan shows the Heritage Award that the grLoup received from Aquarium of the Pacific last November.

Fifteen original Terminal Islanders with their immediate families, relatives, friends and Kenjin-kai guests gathered to see everyone and catch up on how they were doing.

“You-ra, genki?” (“Are you guys fine”?) “Me-ra genki” (“We are fine”), they said in Taminaru-ben, a crude way of mixing up English and Japanese phrases in their own Terminal Island fishermen’s language.

June Miyamoto Donovan, president of the Terminal Islanders, greeted everyone and started the program by asking for a moment of silence to remember and pay respects to the members that had left us during the prior year. One noticeable empty seat was that of Minoru Tonai, an original resident and the prior club president, who passed away last year.

Fifteen original Terminal Islanders attended. Front row, from left: Fusaye Hashimoto, Hideko Yamamoto, Joe Ozaki, Mark Murakami, Alice Nagano, Asako Miki, Masako Matsuoka, Miho Shiroishi, Mary Tamura. Back row, from left: Yoshi Tani, Toyoko Yamashina, Ichiro Nakasuji, Walter Shioji, Muneto (Mo) Miyagawa, Paul Kai.

Min was not only a community leader; he had a vast knowledge of the history of Terminal Island, and knew more about families’ histories and connections than some of the families themselves.

Los Angeles Maritime Museum Director Marifrances Trivelli discusses the Terminal Island exhibit.

Los Angeles Maritime Museum Director Marifrances Trivelli spoke briefly on “Taminaru,” one of the exhibits that shows how much the community of close to 3,000 played a role in the fishing industry and the history of Terminal Island. Trivelli explained how what was to be a short-term exhibit is now ongoing since the spring of 2018.

After lunch, a video of the presentation of the Heritage Award to the Terminal Islanders at Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach this past November was shown. It included Ryujin Taiko performing and the ondo dances that followed: “Hokkai no Abarembo,” “Pokemon Ondo” and “Yoru ni Kakeru.”

Entertainment was provided by Tokyo-born Rayko Tak, a bilingual vocalist, composer, multi-instrumentalist, front of the symphonic rock band Lolita Dark and actress. She led the guests in singing the New Year’s song “Oshogatsu no Uta.” She also sang several classic songs such as “Koko ni Sachi Ari” and “Ue wo Muite Aruko,” among a few other favorites.

Year of the Ryu (Dragon) birthday guests were announced and given a small memento of a dragon. Raffle drawing prizes were also given to guests with winning tickets.

Providing music onstage is Rayko Tak of the band Lolita Dark.

Ending the luncheon was ondo dancing of “Hokkai no Abarenbo,” “Tanko Bushi,” and “Anpanman Ondo” between the banquet tables with many of the attendees participating. During the Obon season, members also participate in various ondo dances around Southern California while wearing their Terminal Islanders happi, drawing the curiosity of people wanting to know more about the group.

The next Terminal Islanders event will be their annual picnic at George Bellis Park in Buena Park with a tentative date in June.

Guests catch up with each other during the luncheon.

Photos by TIM YUJI YAMAMOTO