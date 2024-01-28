Dylan Tse celebrates passing 2,000 points for her career.

South Pasadena senior Dylan Tse scorched the nets on Wednesday, scoring 41 points in the Tigers’ 85-51 victory over visiting La Cañada.

Just before the half, Tse connected for a three-pointer that put her past the 2,000-point mark and made her the highest-scoring player in school history.

Dylan Tse shoots for two of her game-high 41 points on Wednesday.

“I never really had that goal coming into high school, but it feels nice,” said Tse, who passed both her older sister, Allysan, and Nicole Biesek to take the top spot in total points.

At halftime, Tse’s teammates and coaches ran to meet her at center court, carrying a large banner and numeral ballons, all wearing orange sunglasses painted with her name and “2,000” written on the lenses. Tse’s parents joined them for photos before the team went into the locker room for the break.

Left: La Cañada’s Talia Miyamoto drives in the second half. Right: Jamie Rain Kim waits for a pass.

“She’s not only a really good player, but she works really hard,” said Tse’s fellow South Pas senior Yuzu Harada. “She spends a lot of time in the gym, practicing her shots on nights and weekends. All that work that she puts in just pays off when she plays in the game.”

Harada finished with three points and six assists.

South Pas senior Yuzu Harada

Photos by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo