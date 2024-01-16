Fathom Events will present screenings of “Gurren Lagann the Movie: Childhood’s End” on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. (subtitled) and Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. (dubbed) at selected theaters.

In the distant future, Simon, a shy boy, and Kamina, a man who dreams of another life up on the surface, live a quiet and restless life deep underground in Giha Village. One day, their destinies are forever changed when a gigantic Gunmen along with a beautiful girl named Yoko come falling through their village ceiling.

Kamina, Simon, and Yoko break through to the surface riding the mysterious Lagann but the surface is nothing like Kamina imagined. Now, Kamina and Simon along with their comrades must challenge the evil Spiral King with the Gurren Lagann to bring hope to this desperate world.

For theater locations and reservations, go to: https://www.fathomevents.com/events/gurren-lagann-the-movie-childhoods-end/

“Gurren Lagan the Movie: The Lights in the Sky Are Stars” will be screened on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. (subtitled) and Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. (dubbed).

Seven years have passed since the battle of Teepelin. Humans have successfully rebuilt civilization under Simon’s leadership and enjoyed an unprecedented period of peace and prosperity. However, humanity’s increasing population triggers the emergence of a powerful enemy.

This fearsome Anti-Spiral proves too overwhelming for humanity to fight back. In these desperate times, the members of Team Dai-Gurren reunite to fight once again. In this high-stakes battle, can Simon and his team pierce the heavens with the Gurren Lagann to save mankind one last time?

For theater locations and reservations, go to: https://www.fathomevents.com/events/gurren-lagann-the-movie-the-light-in-the-sky-are-stars/