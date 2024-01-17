July 28, 1923 – November 11, 2023

Yoshie Kurokawa Matsuoka was born on July 28, 1923, in Vista, California. She was interned in Poston, Arizona during World War II. Before the end of the war, Yoshie left camp and moved to Chicago to study nursing. Upon completing her degree and following the war she moved to Los Angeles, where she met Iwao Matt Matsuoka, her husband of 75 years. She worked in the public and private sector throughout her nursing career while raising four children: Daniel (wife Keiko, children Kyle and Kevin), Joyce (husband Dave Oki), Jon (wife Lehua, children Koa and Kupono), and Matthew (wife Yuka, children Alyssa and Saya). Yoshie passed away peacefully on November 11, 2023, at the age of 100 years old. She was predeceased by her husband, Matt Matsuoka. Funeral and burial services were private. The family respectfully requests no o-koden.

