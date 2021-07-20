A–bomb commemoration at Koyasan Buddhist Temple in 2017. (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

The American Society of Hiroshima and Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Survivors will hold the 76th Commemoration Event of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 5 p.m. PT online.

Bishop Yuju Matsumoto of Koyasan Betsuin Buddhist Temple in Los Angeles will provide prayer and blessings.

Guest speaker: Satoru Ernest Arai, atomic bomb survivor.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki were bombed on Aug. 6 and 9, 1945. The victims included Japanese Americans who were living in Japan during the war.

Register in advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fbJIGksqTLyEcqPOmT9bFg