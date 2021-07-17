Hirokazu Kosaka, JACCC master artist-in-residence and exhibit curator, shows visitors to the Doizaki Gallery an album of photos taken by Toyo Miyatake during the 1932 Los Angeles Summer Olympics. “Torch: 1932 Los Angeles Olympics” opened on Sunday, with photos, old newspapers and poems written by 73 poets from Los Angeles, Hawaii, the greater West Coast, and Japan to celebrate the Olympics. Below: Kosaka poses for a photo with Alan Miyatake, who shared his grandfather’s images for the special exhibition. The Doizaki Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. No reservations required. “Torch” can also be viewed virtually at: www.jaccc.org/1932-olympics-exhibit

Photos by JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo