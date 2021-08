The second annual BCA Virtual Obon Dance will be held on Sunday, Aug. 15, at 1 p.m. Pacific Time.

Join on Zoom for an Obon dance program featuring temples from throughout the Buddhist Churches of America.

Register here to receive the Zoom link: https://tinyurl.com/2j3m73jw

For more information, email cbe@bcahq.org or call (510) 809-1460.