May 31, 1926 – August 8, 2021

Edward Tsutomu Nakama, 95 years old, born in Kahuku, Oahu, Hawaii, passed away in his Anaheim Hills home on August 8, 2021 due to cancer. He retired as an electrical engineer from Rockwell International in Anaheim in 1988 and lived on a small avocado farm in Yorba Linda for 40 years with wife of 60 years and their five children. He enjoyed playing golf, watching many sports, especially the Dodgers and Lakers, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving family: his wife, Kiyoko; five children, Ada, Marian, Linda (Stephen Higa), Janice (Michael Pacaud) and Alan; and four granddaughters, Nicole and Jaclyn Higa, Katelyn and Naomi Pacaud. He is predeceased by four siblings, Nora (John) Eggenberg, George, James, and Ken (Sumiko) Nakama; and brother-in-law, Samuel Ige. He is also survived by five siblings: Jane Ige, Grace Kuraoka (Sueo), Tom Nakama (Shizuko), Lillian Nakama and Stanley Nakama; and sisters-in-law, Mary Nakama and Hiroko Nakama; and many relatives and friends.

Funeral and interment services were held on August 24, 2021, at Rose Hills Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Omaye.

