August 28, 1925 – March 19, 2021

Hisako Hiji passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Hisao Bob (2019) and her daughter, Lynn (1973). Her daughter, Linda, survives her.

She is also survived by brothers, Jim Katsumi Arimura (Chiyoko Toyozaki) and Bob Toshiaki Arimura (Masako); sister-in-law, Lily Sawai, brothers-in-law, Frank Hiji (Betty), Robert Hiji (Harriet); many nieces and nephews, and other relatives.

A family memorial service was held at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura, Calif. on August 18, 2021.

