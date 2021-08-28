Tomiko Hori, age 97, passed away on July 14, 2021.

She was predeceased in death by her beloved husband, Fukashi.

Tomiko was the beloved mother of Don (Janis) Hori, Susie Hori, and Patty (Robert) Yamashita; grandmother of Marc Hori, Katie (Mitch) Caliboso, Daniel and Tyler Yamashita; great-grandmother of Max Caliboso; sister-in-law of Rits and Yaye Matsumoto; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A private graveside service was held on August 26 at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Roland Hazama of Crossway Church of San Fernando Valley.

