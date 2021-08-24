Private family services for the late Joseph Tokeshi, 92-year-old, Brawley, Calif.-born, resident of Claremont, who passed away peacefully on August 8, 2021, were held on August 21 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Covina Hills.

He was predeceased by loving parents, Dosho and Maka Tokeshi; his wife of 49 years, Hideko; brothers, George Tokeshi, Edward (Yone) Tokeshi, James Tokeshi, William Tokeshi, and Thomas Tokeshi; sisters, Ruth Tokeshi (George) Mouri, and May Tokeshi Inouye.

He is survived by his beloved sons, Douglas Joseph (Lori) Tokeshi and Gregory Dean (Lucy) Tokeshi; daughter, Patricia Anne Tokeshi (Clyde) Colinco; grandchildren, Matthew Joseph Colinco, Claire May Colinco, Ryan Douglas Tokeshi, and Taylor Nichole Tokeshi; sister-in-law, Suchila (Thomas) Tokeshi; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

