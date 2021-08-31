WASHINGTON — House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Mark Takano (D-Riverside) on Aug. 26 made the following statement on the terrorist attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan, which killed and wounded U.S. servicemembers and Afghan civilians.

“I want to express my profound grief and sympathy for all those who lost their lives during the attacks in Kabul today. My thoughts are particularly with the family and loved ones of our fallen servicemembers. The families of those killed and wounded are experiencing an unimaginable pain, but they should know that their loved ones saved countless lives in the evacuation efforts.

“To all veterans struggling with today’s difficult news: know that you are not alone and that there are resources available if you need them. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, text to 838255 or chat online at Http://VeteransCrisisLine.Net/Chat.”