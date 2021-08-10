Private services for the late Kimiko Moriyama, 94-year-old, born and resident of Pasadena, Calif., who passed away peacefully on July 16, 2021, were held on August 7 at Fukui Mortuary Chapel, with Rev. Peter Hata of Higashi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating.

She is survived by her loving family: sons, Jeffrey (Michele) and Harvey (KariLynn) Moriyama; grandchildren, Maxwell, Derek (Nicole), Yoshi, Michael, Kenny, David, and Krissa Moriyama; brother, Hiroshi Furuno; sister, Hisako Nakamura; she is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

