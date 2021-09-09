Last week, Cerritos City Councilmember Frank Aurelio Yokoyama and other city officials commemorated the anniversary of an air disaster that occurred 35 years ago. The Sculpture Garden was open from Aug. 27 to Sept. 6 for those who wanted to honor the memory of the victims. Aeroméxico Flight 498 was a scheduled commercial flight from Mexico City to Los Angeles with several intermediate stops. On Aug. 31, 1986, while flying over Cerritos, the McDonnell Douglas DC-9 was clipped in the tail section by a Piper PA-28-181 Archer owned by the Kramer family and crashed, killing all 67 on both aircraft and an additional 15 on the ground. Eight on the ground also sustained minor injuries from the midday crash.