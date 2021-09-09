Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) posted this photo on Aug. 23. “Roxas Law & Conflict Resolution is my South Bay Small Business of the Year,” he said. “Sandy and Adrian Roxas run a Torrance wife-and-husband law practice in family and criminal law. I honored them at the California Small Business Association luncheon in Sacramento last week because Sandy and Adrian have been standing up and speaking out against anti-Asian hate, organizing rallies and webinars on how to fight back against hate. They have also provided pro bono or free legal representation to hate crime victims. Thank you Roxas Law for all that you do for the community!”