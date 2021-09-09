Hanako Greensmith plays paramedic Violet Mikami on “Chicago Fire.”

Hanako Greensmith has been promoted from a recurring role to series regular on the NBC drama “Chicago Fire.”

Set at the fictional Firehouse 51, the series premiered in 2012. The 10th season is scheduled to start on Sept. 22. It is part of a franchise that also includes “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med,” and has done crossovers with the “Law & Order” franchise.

Greensmith plays Paramedic Violet Mikami, a recurring character in Seasons 8 and 9. She is a paramedic from Firehouse 20 and Blake Gallo’s (Alberto Rosende) old rival from the fire academy. She and Gallo briefly dated in Season 8.

In Season 9, Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) asks her to temporarily transfer to Firehouse 51 to fill the spot on Ambulance 61 after Gianna Mackey (Adriyan Rae) leaves and Paramedic in Charge Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) convinces her to transfer to Firehouse 51 permanently.

Greensmith’s character has been described as follows: “Violet is a fun, cool, ball-busting, confident, capable paramedic. Full of swagger, her skill can be intimidating but mostly she’s impressive. She’d never back down from a challenge, and isn’t afraid to speak her mind.”

The actress’ recent credits include “Chicago Med” (as Violet), “Bull” and “FBI.” A graduate of Pace University, she made her New York theater debut in the off-Broadway production of “Lolita, My Love.”

Hanako Greensmith

From her website (hanakogreensmith.com): “As the daughter of two classical musicians, Hanako has been immersed in music and art throughout her life. At some point along the way, she found herself in musical theatre, cello, and the likes. Passionate in all genres of art, she has invested time in not only performing, but writing as well. In February 2018, her great love and accomplishment was the completion and showcasing of her first musical, ‘Halona and Ophelia.’ Her most recent stage work includes ‘An Interview with God,’ written by Ken Aguodo and directed by Perry Lang.”

Greensmith’s other stage credits include “Spring Awakening” (Hanger Theatre) and at Pace University, “A Little Night Music,” “Nikola Tesla Drops the Beat,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Rope.”

As a cellist, she has been a soloist in “Night of Sondheim” (Pace University), “Michael John Lachiusa’s Dead Bodies” (LaChiusa), “Winter Wind Sings” (54 Below) and “Hatched” (54 Below).