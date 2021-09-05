Hiroshima, a long-time supporter of Midori Kai, recorded a video to congratulate the group on its 25th anniversary. Go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ZLLg1REPI4

Midori Kai’s Arts & Crafts E-boutique and Virtual Silent Auction will be held from Sept. 5 to 18.

Traditionally held in Mountain View, the event will take place online due to COVID restrictions.

Eighty talented and creative artisans will offer accessories, apparel, home/art, food, gift items, jewelry, textiles and much more.

Silent auction items include:

S.F. Giants vs. San Diego Padres game for two at Oracle Park (Section 315, Row 4, Seats 19 and 20). Game time: Saturday, Oct. 2, 1:05 p.m. Package includes unique and rare S.F. game day give-aways: Giants tee (size: XL), Will Clark four-piece nesting dolls, a “fog”‘ globe of Oracle Park, Brandon Crawford Star Wars bobblehead, Giants beanie, Bruce Bochy coffee mug and Giants lanyard. Tickets will be emailed at conclusion of auction to the successful bidder.

The 2020-2021 grant recipients are Asian Pacific American Leadership Institute, Japanese American Museum of San Jose, Nishi Bei Foundation, and Suzume no Gakko. All boutique proceeds go to the Midori Kai, Inc. Foundation for the grant recipients.

For more information, visit: www.midorikaiboutique.com