JAMPIlgrimages will present “Unlocking Issei Voices in Camp Literature” on Sunday, Sept. 5, at 1 p.m. Pacific.

The buried past of Issei writing in camp is uncovered in two new publication projects. Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation Museum Manager Cally Steussy will unveil the foundation’s new translations of the Heart Mountain Bungei literary magazine, joined by two of the translators, Lisa Hofmann-Kuroda and Allison Markin Powell.

Writer/editor Frank Abe will discuss other recent translations of Issei writing planned for the forthcoming Penguin Book of “The Literature of Japanese American Incarceration,” including two commissioned from the Tule Lake Tessaku magazine.

YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_O0ZZ6xe6ak