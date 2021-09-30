Ray Hashima passed away in October 2020 in Kagoshima, Japan. He was 81. Ray was born in 1939 in Los Angeles, the youngest of Sadayoshi and Sumi’s six children. He graduated from Belmont High School and later earned a civil engineering degree from Cal State L.A. He served as a dedicated employee of the L.A. County Dept. of Public Works for 38 years.

Ray enjoyed golfing, talking with family and friends, lottery scratchers, sudoku, and vanilla ice cream. He is fondly remembered as a skilled carpenter, landscaper, and chess player, and lovingly remembered as a selfless, supportive member of his family.

Ray leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Utako; his son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Linda; his son, Daniel; his son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Lisa; and eight grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, two sisters, and many members of his extended family.

Ray’s funeral services were held in Kagoshima, Japan.