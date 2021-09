A private funeral service for Teruo Sakurai, 93-year-old Los Angeles, Calif.-born Kibei-Nisei and Korean War Veteran who passed away in Fountain Valley on August 5, 2021 was held on September 25, 2021, with Rev. Shumyo Kojima officiating.

He is survived by his son, Glenn (Linda) Sakurai; daughter, Nancy (Kent) Suzuki; grandchildren, Allyson Sakurai, Randall, and Stacey Suzuki; brother, Tom Sakurai; also survived by many relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449