October 4, 1947 – August 27, 2021

Mayumi Sadamune, 73-year-old, Etajima, Japan-born, resident of Gardena passed away at her residence on August 27. She is survived by her loving family: brothers, Alan, Dean J. (Bernice) Sadamune; also survived by two nephews and other relatives.

Funeral service was held at Fukui Mortuary, “Chapel in the Garden,” with Rev. Shumyo Kojima of Zenshuji Soto Mission officiating.

