January 13, 1956 to October 5, 2021

Clyde Hitoshi Kaneko, 65-year-old Los Angeles-born Sansei and longtime resident of Monterey Park, passed unexpectedly in his sleep on October 5, 2021.

Predeceased by his parents Hayao and Yoshiko Kaneko, Clyde is survived by his brother, Ryoji (Marie) Kaneko; and sister, Grace (John) Yamamoto; he also leaves behind three nieces and two nephews.

Clyde graduated from Schurr High School, then attended ELAC and USC. He attained the rank of Eagle Scout, and he also received the highest Buddhist Award, the Sangha Award. As a member of Koyasan Troop 379, he was a member of the Drum & Bugle Corps and later became a member of the Third Generation Drum and Bugle Corps of Los Angeles and played percussion in both ensembles. He retired from Disneyland in 2018 after more than 30 years as a Cast Member. He was involved with the annual Nisei Week festivities, serving on the hospitality committee for many years. He enjoyed photography, deep-sea fishing and being a Dodgers fan. He participated in the annual Tournament of Roses as a volunteer float decorator, then watching the Rose Parade on Colorado Boulevard, his New Year’s tradition for over 20 years. He also enjoyed outings with his friend, Georgia Mizutani.

He will be remembered fondly by his family and many friends.

Because of COVID, final services were private.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441