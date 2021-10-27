Private family services for the late Hideo Morikawa, 91-year-old, Hawaii-born, resident of Monterey Park, who passed away peacefully on October 10, were held on October 23 at Fukui Mortuary Chapel.

He is survived by his loving family: wife, Haruko Morikawa; daughters, Maryann (Gary) Fukushima, Kelly (Will) Kwong, and Sarah (Ken) Sumida; grandchildren, Nolan Fukushima, Kimi and Jamie Kwong, Miani, Kian and Brianne Sumida; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

