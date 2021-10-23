Retired Judge Hiroshi Fujisaki of the Los Angeles County Superior Court passed away peacefully on October 10, 2021 at his home in Arleta. He was 85.

Hiroshi is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Misako; daughter, Gayle Regan and her husband, Tony and grandchildren, Ben and Luke; daughter, Carin Fujisaki and her husband, Pablo Haz and grandchildren, Siena and Griffin; brother, Takeshi Fujisaki; sister, Yasuko Fujisaki; sister, Yoshiko Masuda; brother, Tony Fujisaki and his wife, Shirley; and many nieces and nephews. Another sister, Yuri Masuda and her husband Tom, and a sister-in-law, June Fujisaki, sadly predeceased Hiroshi.

Hiroshi served the public as a Los Angeles County judge for most of his professional life. He was devoted to his family and early on enjoyed family trips in spring to see the poppy blooms and in summer for fishing getaways at Crowley Lake with his brother Takeshi’s family and other lifelong friends. Later family vacations included the grandchildren, who have many wonderful memories of their Ojii-chan on trips to Disneyland, Point Reyes, Santa Cruz, San Diego, the Hawaiian Islands, and Yellowstone. Hiroshi’s spirit, love, and sense of generosity will forever live on in their hearts.

At the current time, no services have been planned. If making a donation in his memory is desired, the family suggests the Oya Koko Foundation, Friends of Nikkei Senior Gardens.