June 4, 1932 – October 9, 2021

Fred Atsushi Miwa, 89, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2021, at his home, in Pasadena, Calif. Born in Montebello, Calif., to parents Aiko and Kiyoshi Miwa, on June 4, 1932. He graduated from Montebello High School in 1951 and from Pasadena City College in 1953. Fred then was immediately drafted into the U.S. Army. After special training as an Engineer at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., he was sent overseas to France and Germany to build roads for the U.S. Air Force, from 1953 to 1955. He then attended the Chouinard Art Institute in Los Angeles and graduated from the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, in 1957.

In 1962, his love for art and having an amazing talent, led him to Walt Disney Studios in Burbank in the Publicity Department, as a graphic designer, and as the years went by, he found an opportunity at Walt Disney Imagineering to work as a designer in the Graphics Department. He was employed with Walt Disney Imagineering for 33 years and retired in 1995. He left his mark at the Happiest Place on Earth for all to enjoy.

Fred enjoyed many years traveling the world and spending time with friends. He also attended Sage Granada Park United Methodist Church in Alhambra, Calif., since 2012.

Fred is survived by fiancé, Marion Setsuko Tani; brothers, Bob Miwa and Takeshi Miwa (Judy); nephew, Jeff Miwa (Jill); great-niece and nephews, Sarah, Justin and Joshua Miwa; great-great-nephew and niece, Adam and Arwen.

He is pre-deceased by his parents, Aiko and Kiyoshi Miwa, and his beloved Yasuko Kumagai. Special thank you to his dearest friend, Sharon Hills, and his caregiver, Jovian Miclat. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Services will be privately held at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, Calif.