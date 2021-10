Mrs. Shizuko Shibata, 101, Clovis, Calif.-born Nisei, long-time resident of

Monterey Park, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2021.

She is survived by her loving family: daughters, Eiko Sandy Sakai and Kathy

(Ralph Komai) Shibata; 3 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and relatives.

Family funeral services were held on Saturday, October 16, at Hompa Hongwanji

Buddhist Temple.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441