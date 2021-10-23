Betty Yoshiko Matsumoto, Hawaii-born, resident of Santa Monica, Calif., passed away in her residence on September 26, 2021. She is predeceased by her husband George Matsumoto. She is survived by her daughters, Georgette Sachiko Sussman (Calif.), and JoAnn (David) Fellner (Calif.); son, Rodney Kiyoshi (Vivian) Matsumoto (Calif.); granddaughters, Jennifer Leigh (Alfred) Reynolds-Kaye (Conn.), Rachel Kimiko Connell (Calif.), and Maegan Estelle Yoshiko Fellner (Calif.); grandsons, Robert Michael (Kristen) Reynolds (Calif.), Daniel Harrison Sussman (N.Y.), Michael George Sussman and Michael (Sandra) Matsumoto (Calif.); great-grandkids, Theodore, Dashiell Kaye (Conn.), Andrew, Kaytlen, Kara, Alana, Leilani (Calif.), Rayden and Kylo (Calif.); along with many nieces and nephews.

A private family service was held on October 20, 2021. In lieu of koden, please consider a donation to the Venice Japanese Community Center in Betty’s memory.

https://www.vjcc.com/giving

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441