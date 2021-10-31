SAN JOSE — Halloween will be celebrated in San Jose Japantown, 5th and Jackson streets, on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. with trick-or-treating fun provided by San Jose Taiko.

Jackson Street will be closed to traffic and parking to allow trick-or-treaters to socially distance. Everyone is asked to wear their masks. Special thanks to Nhat Nguyen of Zonkey Toys for sharing his skeleton friend with everyone.

After holding this event virtually last year, San Jose Taiko is excited to hold it in-person this year. In addition to trick-or-treating, the event will feature arts and crafts, and pop-up taiko performances throughout the evening. To learn more, visit www.taiko.org/halloween.