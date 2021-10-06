(Associated Press)

When the Dodgers host the St. Louis Cardinals in Wednesday’s National League Wild Card play-in game, a local star will be among the big lea0guers sharing the spotlight.

SoCal native Lars Nootbaar, former standout at El Segundo High and USC, made his major league debut this summer after being selected by St. Louis in the eighth round of the 2018 amateur draft. The 24-year-old Nikkei rookie outfielder batted .239 with five home runs in 58 games during the regular season, and has made a name for himself in the clutch, going 9-for-25 with runners in scoring position.

The game is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. local time at Dodger Stadium.