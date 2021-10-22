SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Oct. 24, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

“Asian Pacific America” continues its celebration of Filipino American History Month with Lysander Abadia. The artistic manager for Children’s Musical Theatre San Jose (CMT San Jose) tells us about the upcoming holiday shows as CMT San Jose returns to in-person performances.

Arabella DeLucco (pictured) is the founder of a nonprofit organization working to increase inclusion in technology and media by making sure everyone knows their story matters. WeXL provides programs and resources to help people use stories to empower themselves and others.

Thousands of photographs showing the daily lives and celebrations of Filipino Americans living in the Bay Area are now a part of Stanford’s permanent archive collection. The Alvarado Project founder joins us to talk about how the public can see the rare images.

Plus a performance by Parangal.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. PST on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. PST on COZI TV Comcast 186.