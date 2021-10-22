“Setsuko’s Secret: Heart Mountain and the Legacy of the Japanese American Incarceration” is the topic of a discussion hosted by the Japanese American National Museum on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. PT.

Author Shirley Ann Higuchi, J.D., chair of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, will share her painful transformational journey researching and writing about her family’s history and the Japanese American incarceration during World War II.

She will be joined by former child incarcerees, Sam Mihara and “Mr. Heart Mountain,” Bacon Sakatani, who will share their own first-hand remembrances of the Heart Mountain incarceration site and how as adults, they came to terms with the reality that Heart Mountain was a U.S. government prison.

Doug Nelson, vice chair of the Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation, and Dakota Russell, executive director, will join them for closing remarks on how these stories have inspired the current Heart Mountain Wyoming Foundation initiative, the forming of the Mineta-Simpson Institute. The discussion will be followed by a Q&A session.

Presented by the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center.

Click to watch the livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eww2yhxYO78