A private graveside service for Teruko Kuroda, 99-year-old, La Habra, Calif.-born Nisei, who passed away on October 11, 2021 in Sammamish, Wash., was held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Christine (Harry) Manaka of Sammamish, Wash. and Kenneth (Hue) Kuroda; grandson, Kevin Manaka; granddaughters, Jamie (Sam) Burcheci and Ashley Manaka, both of Sammamish, Wash.; great-granddaughter, Janessa Manaka; great-grandsons, Nolan and Hudson Burcheci; also survived by other relatives.

